SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) on February 12th, 2020 at $51.67. In approximately 3 weeks, Intl Fcstone Inc has returned 11.60% as of today's recent price of $45.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intl Fcstone Inc have traded between a low of $34.10 and a high of $52.23 and are now at $45.67, which is 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

INTL FCStone Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a broad spectrum of financial services to its customers throughout the world, including execution and advisory services in commodities, currencies, and international securities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Intl Fcstone Inc.

Log in and add Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.