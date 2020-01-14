Intl Fcstone Inc Has Returned 19.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (INTL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) on December 6th, 2019 at $42.03. In approximately 1 month, Intl Fcstone Inc has returned 19.87% as of today's recent price of $50.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Fcstone Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.10 and a high of $51.11 and are now at $50.38, 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

INTL FCStone Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a broad spectrum of financial services to its customers throughout the world, including execution and advisory services in commodities, currencies, and international securities.

