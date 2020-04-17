Intl Bancshares Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IBOC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intl Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) on March 25th, 2020 at $23.86. In approximately 3 weeks, Intl Bancshares has returned 1.13% as of today's recent price of $23.58.

Intl Bancshares share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.00 and a 52-week low of $15.60 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $23.58 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 3.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

International Bancshares Corporation, through its bank subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services through offices in south and southeast Texas. The Bank accepts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to make a variety of loans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Intl Bancshares.

Log in and add Intl Bancshares (IBOC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.