Intersect Ent In Shares Up 26.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (XENT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intersect Ent In (NASDAQ:XENT) on November 1st, 2019 at $20.47. In approximately 3 months, Intersect Ent In has returned 26.90% as of today's recent price of $25.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intersect Ent In have traded between a low of $14.62 and a high of $35.87 and are now at $25.97, which is 78% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Intersect ENT, Inc. manufactures medical devices. The Company offers products and therapies for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to improve treatment for their patients with chronic diseases. Intersect ENT serves doctors and patients throughout the United States.

