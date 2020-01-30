Interpublic Grp Has Returned 6.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IPG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) on September 30th, 2019 at $21.58. In approximately 4 months, Interpublic Grp has returned 6.67% as of today's recent price of $23.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Interpublic Grp have traded between a low of $19.56 and a high of $24.15 and are now at $23.05, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is an organization of advertising agencies and marketing service companies. The Company operates globally in the sectors of advertising, independent media buying, direct marketing, healthcare communications, interactive consulting services, marketing research, promotions, experiential and sport marketing, and public relations.

