International Ga Shares Up 3.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IGT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for International Ga (NYSE:IGT) on September 11th, 2019 at $13.87. In approximately 5 months, International Ga has returned 3.86% as of today's recent price of $14.40.

In the past 52 weeks, International Ga share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.32 and a high of $17.85 and are now at $14.40, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

International Game Technology PLC designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes computerized gaming equipment, software, and network systems. The Company's products consist of slot machines, social gaming platforms, and other interactive gaming machines. International Games also provides maintenance services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of International Ga shares.

Log in and add International Ga (IGT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.