International Ga Down 52.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (IGT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for International Ga (NYSE:IGT) on February 26th, 2020 at $11.97. In approximately 3 weeks, International Ga has returned 52.63% as of today's recent price of $5.67.

In the past 52 weeks, International Ga share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.50 and a high of $16.25 and are now at $5.67. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

International Game Technology PLC designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes computerized gaming equipment, software, and network systems. The Company's products consist of slot machines, social gaming platforms, and other interactive gaming machines. International Games also provides maintenance services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of International Ga.

