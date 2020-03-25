Interface Inc Down 54.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TILE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) on February 28th, 2020 at $14.83. In approximately 4 weeks, Interface Inc has returned 54.48% as of today's recent price of $6.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Interface Inc have traded between a low of $5.06 and a high of $17.68 and are now at $6.75, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Interface, Inc. manufactures, markets, installs, and services products for the commercial and institutional interiors market. The Company provides modular carpet, panel fabrics for use in open plan office furniture systems, and complementary products, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. Interface markets its products around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Interface Inc.

