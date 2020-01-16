Interface Inc Up 30.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TILE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) on September 10th, 2019 at $12.75. In approximately 4 months, Interface Inc has returned 29.99% as of today's recent price of $16.58.

Interface Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.40 and a 52-week low of $10.41 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $16.58 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Interface, Inc. manufactures, markets, installs, and services products for the commercial and institutional interiors market. The Company provides modular carpet, panel fabrics for use in open plan office furniture systems, and complementary products, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. Interface markets its products around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Interface Inc shares.

Log in and add Interface Inc (TILE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.