Interdigital Inc (IDCC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) on March 25th, 2020 at $41.20. In approximately 3 weeks, Interdigital Inc has returned 11.07% as of today's recent price of $45.76.

Over the past year, Interdigital Inc has traded in a range of $31.04 to $74.56 and is now at $45.76, 47% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

InterDigital, Inc. of Pennsylvania develops technology for advanced digital wireless telecommunications applications. The Company offers both time division multiple access and wide band code division multiple access proprietary and standards compliant digital wireless technology to customers, licensees, and companies.

