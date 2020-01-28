Intercept Pharma Shares Down 17.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ICPT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) on January 6th, 2020 at $113.52. In approximately 3 weeks, Intercept Pharma has returned 17.11% as of today's recent price of $94.09.

Over the past year, Intercept Pharma has traded in a range of $56.76 to $131.87 and is now at $93.89, 65% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures and markets biopharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases utilizing proprietary bile acid chemistry. Intercept Pharmaceuticals serves patients throughout the United States.

