Intercept Pharma Has Returned 35.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ICPT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) on March 26th, 2020 at $66.98. In approximately 2 months, Intercept Pharma has returned 35.32% as of today's recent price of $90.63.

Intercept Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.00 and a 52-week low of $47.57 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $90.63 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 1.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures and markets biopharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases utilizing proprietary bile acid chemistry. Intercept Pharmaceuticals serves patients throughout the United States.

