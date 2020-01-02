Inter Parfums Shares Down 2.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (IPAR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) on November 21st, 2019 at $70.79. In approximately 2 months, Inter Parfums has returned 2.37% as of today's recent price of $69.11.

Over the past year, Inter Parfumshas traded in a range of $0.00 to $75.00 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Inter Parfums, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a wide array of fragrances and related products. The Company's European-based operations produce and distribute prestige fragrance products primarily under license with brand owners. Inter Parfums's operations primarily produce and sell fragrance and personal care products under several specialty retail brands.

