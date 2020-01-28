Intelsat Sa Down 71.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (I)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) on November 12th, 2019 at $21.70. In approximately 3 months, Intelsat Sa has returned 71.66% as of today's recent price of $6.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intelsat Sa have traded between a low of $5.55 and a high of $27.05 and are now at $6.15, which is 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 12.2%.

Intelsat S.A. is a satellite services company that provides diversified communications services to the world's leading media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet service providers.

