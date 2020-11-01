Intelsat Sa Down 64.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (I)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) on November 12th, 2019 at $21.70. In approximately 2 months, Intelsat Sa has returned 64.15% as of today's recent price of $7.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Intelsat Sa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.55 and a high of $27.05 and are now at $7.75, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 14.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Intelsat S.A. is a satellite services company that provides diversified communications services to the world's leading media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet service providers.

