Integrat Device Has Returned 42.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IDTI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Integrat Device (NASDAQ:IDTI) on July 10th, 2018 at $34.34. In approximately 21 months, Integrat Device has returned 42.66% as of today's recent price of $48.99.

Integrat Device share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.00 and a 52-week low of $46.82 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $48.99 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of semiconductor products and modules. Applications for the company's products include data and telecommunications equipment, storage area networks, networked peripherals and servers, and personal computers. The Company markets its products on a worldwide basis primarily to original equipment manufacturers.

