Integrat Device Up 42.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (IDTI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Integrat Device (NASDAQ:IDTI) on July 10th, 2018 at $34.34. In approximately 18 months, Integrat Device has returned 42.66% as of today's recent price of $48.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Integrat Device share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.82 and a high of $49.00 and are now at $48.99, 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of semiconductor products and modules. Applications for the company's products include data and telecommunications equipment, storage area networks, networked peripherals and servers, and personal computers. The Company markets its products on a worldwide basis primarily to original equipment manufacturers.

