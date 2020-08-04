Insteel Inds Has Returned 31.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IIIN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Insteel Inds (NASDAQ:IIIN) on February 27th, 2020 at $20.68. In approximately 1 month, Insteel Inds has returned 31.09% as of today's recent price of $14.25.

Insteel Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.61 and a 52-week low of $10.00 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $14.25 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Insteel Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets wire products. The Company's products include concrete reinforcing products, tire bead wire, and industrial wire for a range of construction and industrial applications. Insteel's products are sold directly to users and through wholesalers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

