Insteel Inds Has Returned 16.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IIIN)

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Insteel Inds have traded between a low of $20.91 and a high of $42.81 and are now at $25.57, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Insteel Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets wire products. The Company's products include concrete reinforcing products, tire bead wire, and industrial wire for a range of construction and industrial applications. Insteel's products are sold directly to users and through wholesalers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

