Installed Buildi Shares Up 42.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IBP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP) on May 3rd, 2019 at $54.24. In approximately 9 months, Installed Buildi has returned 42.02% as of today's recent price of $77.03.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Installed Buildi have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $80.25 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Installed Building Products Inc installs residential insulation in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors.

