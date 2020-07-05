Insperity Inc Shares Up 31.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NSP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) on April 8th, 2020 at $38.49. In approximately 4 weeks, Insperity Inc has returned 31.85% as of today's recent price of $50.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Insperity Inc have traded between a low of $22.59 and a high of $144.92 and are now at $50.75, which is 125% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources and business optimization services. The Company offers recruiting, employment screening, retirement, business insurance, and technology services. Insperity also provides performance and expense management, time and attendance, and organizational planning software.

