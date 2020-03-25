Insperity Inc Has Returned 48.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NSP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) on February 12th, 2020 at $68.88. In approximately 1 month, Insperity Inc has returned 48.87% as of today's recent price of $35.22.

Over the past year, Insperity Inc has traded in a range of $22.59 to $144.92 and is now at $35.22, 56% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources and business optimization services. The Company offers recruiting, employment screening, retirement, business insurance, and technology services. Insperity also provides performance and expense management, time and attendance, and organizational planning software.

