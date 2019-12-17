Insmed Inc Shares Up 17.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (INSM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) on November 4th, 2019 at $19.87. In approximately 1 month, Insmed Inc has returned 17.77% as of today's recent price of $23.40.

Over the past year, Insmed Inc has traded in a range of $10.21 to $31.39 and is now at $23.40, 129% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Insmed Incorporated operates as a biopharmaceutical company focuses on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases. The Company develops amikacin liposome inhalation suspension for adult patients with treatment refractory NTM lung disease caused by MAC. Insmed also develops therapeutics for bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases.

