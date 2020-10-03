Insight Enterpri Shares Down 27.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NSIT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Insight Enterpri (NASDAQ:NSIT) on January 24th, 2020 at $68.83. In approximately 2 month, Insight Enterpri has returned 27.26% as of today's recent price of $50.07.

In the past 52 weeks, Insight Enterpri share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.28 and a high of $73.22 and are now at $47.54, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. offers information technology hardware, software, and services to large enterprises, small to medium sized businesses, and public sector institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

