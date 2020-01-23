Insight Enterpri Has Returned 32.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NSIT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Insight Enterpri (NASDAQ:NSIT) on September 13th, 2019 at $52.12. In approximately 4 months, Insight Enterpri has returned 32.63% as of today's recent price of $69.13.

Insight Enterpri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.22 and a 52-week low of $44.13 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $69.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. offers information technology hardware, software, and services to large enterprises, small to medium sized businesses, and public sector institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Insight Enterpri shares.

Log in and add Insight Enterpri (NSIT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.