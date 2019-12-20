Insight Enterpri Up 31.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NSIT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Insight Enterpri (NASDAQ:NSIT) on September 13th, 2019 at $52.12. In approximately 3 months, Insight Enterpri has returned 31.27% as of today's recent price of $68.42.

Over the past year, Insight Enterpri has traded in a range of $37.77 to $68.85 and is now at $68.42, 81% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. offers information technology hardware, software, and services to large enterprises, small to medium sized businesses, and public sector institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

