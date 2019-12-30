Inphi Corp Has Returned 14.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IPHI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) on October 15th, 2019 at $64.81. In approximately 3 months, Inphi Corp has returned 14.76% as of today's recent price of $74.37.

Over the past year, Inphi Corp has traded in a range of $29.56 to $77.67 and is now at $74.37, 152% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Inphi Corporation provides analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Company solutions offers speed interface between analog signals and digital information in systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, data center and enterprise servers, and storage platforms.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Inphi Corp shares.

Log in and add Inphi Corp (IPHI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.