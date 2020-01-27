Inovio Pharmaceu Shares Up 98.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (INO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Inovio Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:INO) on November 5th, 2019 at $2.65. In approximately 3 months, Inovio Pharmaceu has returned 98.11% as of today's recent price of $5.25.

Inovio Pharmaceu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.95 and a 52-week low of $1.92 and are now trading 173% above that low price at $5.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 4.68% higher over the past week, respectively.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. researches and develops pharmaceuticals. The Company develops cancer DNA and infectious DNA vaccines, anti-inflammatory drugs, and animal health products. Inovio Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Inovio Pharmaceu shares.

Log in and add Inovio Pharmaceu (INO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.