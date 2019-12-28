Inovalon Holdi-A Shares Up 12.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (INOV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Inovalon Holdi-A (NASDAQ:INOV) on November 5th, 2019 at $16.65. In approximately 2 months, Inovalon Holdi-A has returned 11.95% as of today's recent price of $18.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Inovalon Holdi-A have traded between a low of $8.60 and a high of $20.05 and are now at $18.64, which is 117% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% higher and 1.68% higher over the past week, respectively.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology company. The Company offers cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry.

