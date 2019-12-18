Inogen Inc Shares Up 38.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (INGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) on September 13th, 2019 at $51.65. In approximately 3 months, Inogen Inc has returned 38.68% as of today's recent price of $71.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Inogen Inc have traded between a low of $50.24 and a high of $105.35 and are now at $71.62, which is 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

Inogen, Inc. develops and manufactures healthcare products. The Company offers oxygen concentrator, cart, carry bags, backpacks, external battery chargers, and universal power supply for obstructive pulmonary disease patients. Inogen distributes its products worldwide.

