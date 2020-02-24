Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Shares Up 32.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IIPR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (:IIPR) on January 10th, 2020 at $79.61. In approximately 2 month, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has returned 32.63% as of today's recent price of $105.58.

Over the past year, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has traded in a range of $64.00 to $139.53 and is now at $105.58, 65% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 2.70% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares.

Log in and add Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.