Innospec Inc Shares Down 24.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (IOSP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) on February 21st, 2020 at $98.76. In approximately 4 weeks, Innospec Inc has returned 24.52% as of today's recent price of $74.54.

Innospec Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.85 and a 52-week low of $53.07 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $74.54 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 2.23% lower over the past week, respectively.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals. The Company produces fuel specialties and performance chemicals, such as refinery specialties, heating, fuel-borne catalysis, power marine and renewable fuels, personal care, plastic, polymers, and household industrials. Innospec also provides oilfield services.

