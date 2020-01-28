Innospec Inc Shares Up 12.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IOSP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) on October 21st, 2019 at $92.70. In approximately 3 months, Innospec Inc has returned 12.83% as of today's recent price of $104.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Innospec Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.07 and a high of $107.85 and are now at $105.49, 99% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals. The Company produces fuel specialties and performance chemicals, such as refinery specialties, heating, fuel-borne catalysis, power marine and renewable fuels, personal care, plastic, polymers, and household industrials. Innospec also provides oilfield services.

