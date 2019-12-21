Innerworkings In Has Returned 36.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (INWK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Innerworkings In (NASDAQ:INWK) on August 9th, 2019 at $3.97. In approximately 4 months, Innerworkings In has returned 36.90% as of today's recent price of $5.44.

Over the past year, Innerworkings In has traded in a range of $4.38 to $11.94 and is now at $5.47, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides print procurement solutions to corporate clients in the United States. The Company, utilizes its proprietary software applications and database to create solutions that store, analyze, and track the production capabilities of its supplier networks, as well as quote and price data for bids and print jobs.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Innerworkings In shares.

