Ingredion Inc Shares Down 29.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (INGR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) on February 27th, 2020 at $86.72. In approximately 3 weeks, Ingredion Inc has returned 29.10% as of today's recent price of $61.48.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ingredion Inc have traded between the current low of $59.11 and a high of $106.28 and are now at $61.48. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 1.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ingredion Incorporated refines corn and produces sweeteners and starches. The Company has customers in a wide range of industries, including the food, soft drink, brewing, pharmaceutical, corrugating, paper, and textile industries. Ingredion has Company-owned operations, joint ventures, alliances, and technical licenses in countries around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ingredion Inc.

Log in and add Ingredion Inc (INGR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.