Ingredion Inc Shares Up 15.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (INGR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) on March 26th, 2020 at $72.29. In approximately 1 month, Ingredion Inc has returned 15.06% as of today's recent price of $83.17.

Over the past year, Ingredion Inc has traded in a range of $59.11 to $106.28 and is now at $83.17, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 1.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ingredion Incorporated refines corn and produces sweeteners and starches. The Company has customers in a wide range of industries, including the food, soft drink, brewing, pharmaceutical, corrugating, paper, and textile industries. Ingredion has Company-owned operations, joint ventures, alliances, and technical licenses in countries around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ingredion Inc shares.

