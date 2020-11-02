Ingles Markets-A Shares Down 19.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (IMKTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ingles Markets-A (NASDAQ:IMKTA) on January 13th, 2020 at $44.28. In approximately 4 weeks, Ingles Markets-A has returned 19.07% as of today's recent price of $35.83.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingles Markets-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.75 and a high of $52.40 and are now at $35.63, 72% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a supermarket chain in the southeastern United States. The Company also owns neighborhood shopping centers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ingles Markets-A.

Log in and add Ingles Markets-A (IMKTA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.