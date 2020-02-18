Ingersoll-Rand Shares Up 21.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) on October 25th, 2019 at $120.37. In approximately 4 months, Ingersoll-Rand has returned 21.75% as of today's recent price of $146.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingersoll-Rand share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.18 and a high of $146.60 and are now at $146.55, 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company manufactures industrial equipment. The Company offers central heaters, air conditioners, electric vehicles, air cleaners, and fluid handling products. Ingersoll-Rand markets its products worldwide.



