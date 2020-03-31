Ingersoll-Rand Has Returned 82.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) on February 26th, 2020 at $138.74. In approximately 1 month, Ingersoll-Rand has returned 82.88% as of today's recent price of $23.75.

Ingersoll-Rand share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.85 and a 52-week low of $17.01 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $23.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company manufactures industrial equipment. The Company offers central heaters, air conditioners, electric vehicles, air cleaners, and fluid handling products. Ingersoll-Rand markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ingersoll-Rand.

