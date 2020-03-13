Ingersoll-Rand Down 85.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (IR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) on February 26th, 2020 at $138.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Ingersoll-Rand has returned 85.13% as of today's recent price of $20.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingersoll-Rand share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.89 and a high of $146.85 and are now at $20.63, 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company manufactures industrial equipment. The Company offers central heaters, air conditioners, electric vehicles, air cleaners, and fluid handling products. Ingersoll-Rand markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ingersoll-Rand.

Log in and add Ingersoll-Rand (IR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.