Independent Bank Shares Up 1.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IBTX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBTX) on April 9th, 2020 at $28.68. In approximately 4 weeks, Independent Bank has returned 1.94% as of today's recent price of $29.23.

Independent Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.16 and a 52-week low of $20.35 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $28.91 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 4.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates national commercial bank. The Company offers personal and business banking services. Independent Bank operates in Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Independent Bank shares.

