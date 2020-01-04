Independent Bank Has Returned 55.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IBTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBTX) on February 26th, 2020 at $51.80. In approximately 1 month, Independent Bank has returned 55.83% as of today's recent price of $22.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Independent Bank share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.35 and a high of $63.16 and are now at $22.88, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates national commercial bank. The Company offers personal and business banking services. Independent Bank operates in Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Independent Bank.

