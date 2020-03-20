Independence Rea Shares Down 33.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (IRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT) on February 27th, 2020 at $14.63. In approximately 3 weeks, Independence Rea has returned 33.77% as of today's recent price of $9.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Independence Rea share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.90 and a high of $16.85 and are now at $9.69, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed and advised apartment REIT focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Independence Rea.

Log in and add Independence Rea (IRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.