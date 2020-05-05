Independence Rea Shares Up 4.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IRT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT) on April 9th, 2020 at $9.34. In approximately 4 weeks, Independence Rea has returned 4.50% as of today's recent price of $9.76.

Over the past year, Independence Rea has traded in a range of $6.86 to $16.85 and is now at $9.81, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed and advised apartment REIT focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Independence Rea shares.

Log in and add Independence Rea (IRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.