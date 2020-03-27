Independence Rea Down 37.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (IRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT) on February 27th, 2020 at $14.63. In approximately 4 weeks, Independence Rea has returned 37.73% as of today's recent price of $9.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Independence Rea have traded between a low of $7.44 and a high of $16.85 and are now at $9.11, which is 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 3.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed and advised apartment REIT focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Independence Rea.

Log in and add Independence Rea (IRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.