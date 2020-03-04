Indep Bank/Mich Has Returned 42.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IBCP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Indep Bank/Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) on February 25th, 2020 at $21.03. In approximately 1 month, Indep Bank/Mich has returned 42.61% as of today's recent price of $12.07.

Indep Bank/Mich share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.93 and a 52-week low of $9.19 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $12.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Independent Bank Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. The Banks attract deposits and offer a variety of loans and financial services, including commercial and agricultural lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, and mortgage lending. Independent Bank operates in Michigan's lower peninsula.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Indep Bank/Mich.

Log in and add Indep Bank/Mich (IBCP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.