Indep Bank/Ma Shares Down 6.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (INDB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Indep Bank/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) on January 10th, 2020 at $81.07. In approximately 1 month, Indep Bank/Ma has returned 6.13% as of today's recent price of $76.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Indep Bank/Ma have traded between a low of $64.68 and a high of $87.64 and are now at $75.78, which is 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Independent Bank Corp. of Rockland Massachusetts is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company. The Bank offers deposits, loans, e-banking, trade finance, foreign exchange, and other banking services through a network of offices in Plymouth, Norfolk, Barnstable, and Bristol counties, Massachusetts.

