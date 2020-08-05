Imperva Inc Up 0.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (IMPV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) on October 10th, 2018 at $55.28. In approximately 19 months, Imperva Inc has returned 0.83% as of today's recent price of $55.74.

Over the past year, Imperva Inc has traded in a range of $55.68 to $55.76 and is now at $55.74, 0% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Imperva, Inc. develops protection software and services for databases and business applications. The Company offers data security, monitoring, and web application security to the energy, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, retail, and e-commerce industries. Imperva offers their products and services around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Imperva Inc shares.

Log in and add Imperva Inc (IMPV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.