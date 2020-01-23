Immunogen Inc Shares Up 110.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IMGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) on July 9th, 2019 at $2.39. In approximately 7 months, Immunogen Inc has returned 110.25% as of today's recent price of $5.03.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Immunogen Inc have traded between a low of $1.51 and a high of $8.84 and are now at $5.03, which is 233% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

ImmunoGen, Inc. develops targeted anticancer therapeutics using its Targeted Antibody Payload (TAP) technology together with its expertise in monoclonal antibodies and tumor biology. The Company offers a TAP compound that uses a tumor-targeting monoclonal antibody to deliver one of ImmunoGen's purpose-developed cancer-killing agents specifically to tumor cells.

