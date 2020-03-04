Immersion Corp Down 24.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (IMMR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) on February 28th, 2020 at $7.04. In approximately 1 month, Immersion Corp has returned 24.52% as of today's recent price of $5.31.

Immersion Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.74 and a 52-week low of $4.23 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $5.31 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Immersion Corporation develops and licenses hardware and software. The Company offers touch feedback technology solutions in mobile devices, automotive touchscreen and touchpads, medical training equipment, gaming consoles, and other consumer electronics. Immersion enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Immersion serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Immersion Corp.

Log in and add Immersion Corp (IMMR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.